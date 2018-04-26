Professor 'kills himself' after sexual abuse conviction

Esanatoglia (Macerata), April 26 - A professor found guilty of sexually abusing six university students this week has allegedly committed suicide the day after his conviction. Professor Francesco Parillo, who taught anatomy at the Veterinary Sciences faculty of Atemo Camerte but lived in Perugia, had long vehemently denied the charges. A mixture of drugs were found in his bloodstream, though Carabinieri police are still investigating. On Monday afternoon the Macerata court sentenced him to three years in jail for sexual assault and groping students in his courses, three of whom sued for damages. He stopped answering the phone on Tuesday and firemen and Carabinieri found him seated in an armchair in his home, unconscious. He was taken to hospital but it was not possible to resuscitate him. "People accuse me of things," the professor had said about the charges, "because I am a demanding professor and clearly some people can't stand me." The actions he was found guilty of occurred in 2011 in the Matelica university facilities. He had added that they "were all normal things, without anything sexual about them." The judges had acquitted him of attempted extortion charges but found him guilty of sexual assault and sentenced him to pay 3,000 euros to each of the students who had sued for damages. His friend and fellow professor Massimo Zerani of Perugia claimed that the man was innocent of sexual assault, calling him a "sacrificial lamb" in an email he circulated among his friends, accusing the students of "bullying" the man.