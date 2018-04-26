Rome

Gentiloni govt approves 'unusual' DEF blueprint (3)

Document assumes 1.5% GDP growth in 2018 - Padoan

Rome, April 26 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that his cabinet had approved an "unusual" DEF document, the government's economic blueprint. Gentiloni's executive is in charge of the day-to-day business of administration amid efforts to form a new government after last month's inconclusive general election. The premier said the DEF works on the assumption of no changes in policy and "does not contain the reform programme part, which is the responsibility of the new government". The Italian government has to publish an economic blueprint to meet its obligations to the EU. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said that the DEF works on the basis of a forecast that Italy GDP will grow by 1.5% this year. "This figure is the reflection of a prudent attitude about what the economy can produce," Padoan said.

