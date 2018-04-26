Step forward from M5S, but differences remain - Martina (2)

Rome, April 26 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Thursday that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had made an important step forward but closing off the option of forming a government with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. But Martina also stressed that "at the same time, we do not hide the differences between us". He was speaking after a second meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico as part of the latter's exploratory mandate to try to break Italy's post-election political deadlock. Fico will meet a delegation from the M5S, his own party, later on Thursday as part of his mandate to see if a M5S-PD government is possible and then report back to President Sergio Mattarella.