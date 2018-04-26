Rome

Step forward from M5S, but differences remain - Martina (2)

PD leader welcomes M5S slamming door on League

Step forward from M5S, but differences remain - Martina (2)

Rome, April 26 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Thursday that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had made an important step forward but closing off the option of forming a government with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. But Martina also stressed that "at the same time, we do not hide the differences between us". He was speaking after a second meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico as part of the latter's exploratory mandate to try to break Italy's post-election political deadlock. Fico will meet a delegation from the M5S, his own party, later on Thursday as part of his mandate to see if a M5S-PD government is possible and then report back to President Sergio Mattarella.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A/20, morto 58enne messinese

Incidente sulla A/20, morto 58enne messinese

Eseguita al Policlinico di Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa.

A Messina la prima tiroidectomia transorale robotica in Europa

di Marina Bottari

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 a Milazzo

Collisione in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Collisione in autostrada,
messinese perde la vita

Nel camerino di Nino Frassica sarto e artigiano della comicità

Nel camerino di Nino Frassica sarto e artigiano della comicità

di Vincenzo Bonaventura

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33