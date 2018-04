Berlusconi compares M5S to Nazis,Salvini says enough insults

Rome, April 26 - League leader Matteo Salvini has called for an end to insults after his coalition partner, ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, compared the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to Nazis. Berlusconi said that many people felt like "jews when Hitler appeared" with respect to the M5S. The M5S refused to negotiate on forming a new government with the centre right after last month's inconclusive general election as Salvini rejected their call for him to dump Berlusconi to make a deal possible. "It's better to be silent and respect the vote of the Italian people instead of talking nonsense," said Salvini. "I want to give Italy a government. I'm fed up of insults, tantrums and quarrels".