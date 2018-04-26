Two Romans charged over attack on Liverpool fan (2)

Rome, April 26 - British police said Thursday that two AS Roma fans have been charged over an attack that put a 53-year-old Liverpool supporter in a critical condition before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg in the English city. Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding-inflicting grievous bodily harm. Daniele Sciusco, 29 has been was charged with violent disorder. Both men are from Rome. Sean Cox, an Irish national, is reportedly in a coma at the Walton Neurological Centre and is said to have suffered severe brain damage. The two suspects were arrested after being identified by Italian police. Roma could face significant penalties from European soccer's governing body UEFA, which described what happened as as a "vile attack". The Italian club condemned the violence. "There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities," Roma said. "The club's thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time". Liverpool won the Tuesday's match 5-2. The attack has prompted fears there could be more violence at next week's return leg in Rome.