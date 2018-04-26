Two Romans arrested for attempted murder of Liverpool fan

Rome, April 26 - Two AS Roma fans were arrested for alleged attempted murder after an attack put a 53-year-old Liverpool supporter in a critical condition before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg in the British city. Sean Cox, an Irish national, is reportedly in a coma at the Walton Neurological Centre and is said to have suffered severe brain damage. The two suspects were arrested after being identified by Italian police. Roma could face significant penalties from European soccer's governing body UEFA, which described what happened as as a "vile attack". The Italian club condemned the violence. "There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities," Roma said. "The club's thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time". Liverpool won the Tuesday's match 5-2. The attack has prompted fears there could be more violence at next week's return leg in Rome. n from Rome arrested after attacking Liverpool fan Eds: Updates with Roma statement. With AP Photos. Liverpool LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault before a Champions League game that left a Liverpool fan in critical condition, police said Wednesday. The injured 53-year-old man is being treated in the hospital after being caught up in what Merseyside Police say was an "altercation" between Liverpool and Roma fans outside Anfield ahead of Tuesday's match. Liverpool said it is "shocked and appalled" by the incident, which was described by UEFA as a "vile attack." "The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football," UEFA said, "and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities." Roma said it condemned the "abhorrent" behavior of what it described as a minority of traveling fans who "brought shame on the club." "There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities," Roma said. "The club's thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time." Liverpool won the first leg 5-2. The second will be played in Rome next week. Un tifoso dei Reds in coma, due romanisti arrestati e accusati di tentato omicidio, l'Uefa "scioccata" dagli incidenti registrati nei pressi di Anfield, Liverpool "sconvolto", e Roma ancora una volta al centro dell'attenzione della scena europea per il comportamento violento dei propri tifosi. Il day-after della semifinale d'andata di Champions League è a tinte fosche, con un bilancio degli scontri gravissimo. Sean Cox, il 53enne irlandese rimasto a terra dopo i tafferugli, è ricoverato al Walton Neurological Center e versa in condizioni critiche. I familiari hanno riferito ai media che sarebbe in coma, con gravi danni al cervello causati dai colpi sferrati - secondo le ricostruzioni della polizia - con cinte, bastoni e un martello. La moglie del tifoso dei Reds, secondo altri parenti sentiti dal Mirror e dal Liverpool Echo, si starebbe chiedendo in queste ore "se non sia il caso di lasciarlo andare". Per l'aggressione sono in arresto da ieri due ultrà romanisti - Filippo Lombardi di 21 anni e Daniele Sciusco di 29 -, per tentativo di omicidio. I due sono stati identificati dagli agenti della Digos della Questura di Roma inviati in Gran Bretagna per collaborare al dispositivo di sicurezza messo in atto dalla polizia locale. La polizia italiana ha avvertito i colleghi della presenza del gruppo ultrà 'Fedayn' a Liverpool e proprio con il suo arrivo vicino allo stadio sono avvenuti i violenti incidenti in cui il tifoso dei Reds è stato ferito.