Fico to hold fresh consultations with PD, M5S (2)

Rome, April 26 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico will hold a fresh round of consultations on Thursday with the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which he belongs to, and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) as part of his exploratory mandate to try to break Italy's post-election political deadlock. After the talks Fico will report to President Sergio Mattarella. Last week Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati failed to make a breakthrough with a similar exploratory mandate. Casellati's mandate involved verifying the possibility of forming a government made up of the centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the M5S, the biggest single party in the new parliament. The PD, which led the last three Italian governments, had pledged to stay in opposition after registering its worst-ever showing in last-month's inconclusive general election. But Caretaker PD leader Maurizio Martina opened up to possible dialogue after the first round of talks with Figo on Tuesday, saying he considered it a "development" that M5S chief Luigi Di Maio has closed off the option of forming a government with the rightwing, Euroskeptic League, the lead party in the centre right. Many within the PD, including ex-premier and former leader Matteo Renzi and a large section of grassroots members, are against negotiating with the M5S, which has frequently vilified the centre-left group.