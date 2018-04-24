If M5S-PD talks fail back to ballot box, Di Maio says

Rome, April 24 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that if his anti-establishment group and the centre-left Democratic Party fail to reach an agreement on forming a new government Italians must return to the polls. "We will not support any other (kind of) government, be it technocrat, short-term with a specific mandate, or appointed by the president," said Di Maio following talks with House speaker Roberto Fico of his own M5S. On Monday Fico was mandated to explore the possibility of forming a government between M5S and the PD, its archenemy in the last parliament.