Di Maio invites PD to 'come to table'

Rome
24/04/2018
Rome, April 24 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday called on the centre-left Democratic Party to "come to the table" to see whether there are the prerequisites for negotiating a government with his anti-establishment party. "I understand their internal dynamics, but it is clear that we need to get together to see... if they are available (to talk), then we will see to drawing up the contract," said Di Maio at the end of consultations with House speaker Roberto Fico.
