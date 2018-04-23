Elderly man in a coma after attack 'in stable condition' (2)

Milan, April 23 - An elderly man who was attacked in front of his apartment building in Milan is in serious but stable condition, medical sources said Monday. A 29-year-old Romanian national has been arrested in connection with the attack after investigators watched footage from security cameras in front of the building. He faces charges of attempted murder and robbery. The victim was attacked last Friday morning but hospital staff only reported the attack to police the following day as they initially thought the man had fallen by accident. Video footage showed the elderly man being punched by an attacker with the same tattoo on his arm as the suspect, who has a police record and lives near the location of the attack, in Milan's Villa San Giovanni district, with his wife and children.