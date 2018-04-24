Soccer: Ancelotti approached about Italy job - Fabbricini

Rome
24/04/2018
Rome, April 24 - Carlo Ancelotti has been approached about the possibility of being the Italy's next coach, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Extraordinary Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said Tuesday. "It was just an approach," Fabbricini told ANSA after a meeting at a Rome hotel on Monday. "But it seems to me that he likes the idea of being the national team coach. "There was only time for a coffee. We didn't talk about figures. "He was in Rome for family reasons. Now he has gone back to Canada (where he is currently living) and we agreed to talk again before for the end of April. "We'll know more by then".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore
di Luigi Cristaldi
Bramanti è caduto
nella trappola di De Luca
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online