Soccer: Ancelotti approached about Italy job - Fabbricini

Rome, April 24 - Carlo Ancelotti has been approached about the possibility of being the Italy's next coach, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Extraordinary Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said Tuesday. "It was just an approach," Fabbricini told ANSA after a meeting at a Rome hotel on Monday. "But it seems to me that he likes the idea of being the national team coach. "There was only time for a coffee. We didn't talk about figures. "He was in Rome for family reasons. Now he has gone back to Canada (where he is currently living) and we agreed to talk again before for the end of April. "We'll know more by then".