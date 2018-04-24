Capone re-elected TIM audit chief, defeat for Vivendi (2)

Rozzano
24/04/2018
Rozzano, April 24 - Roberto Capone was re-elected as the chairman of Telecom Italia's (TIM) board of auditors on Tuesday in a defeat at the general meeting for the company's biggest stakeholder, French group Vivendi. The holders of over 58% of TIM's capital voted for Capone to stay on, while 39.29% were against, including Vivendi, which has a 23.94% stake. The development is part of a battle between TIM's top two stakeholders that is expected to see a showdown over board appointments at another meeting in 10 days. Activist fund Elliott had called for six board members nominated by Vivendi to be replaced.
