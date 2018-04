Soccer: Udinese sack Oddo, bring in Tudor

Udine, April 24 - Udinese sacked Massimo Oddo as coach Tuesday after an 11-match losing streak and brought in Igor Tudor. Udinese's 2-1 home defeat to lowly Crotone Sunday left them 15th in Serie A, four points above the drop zone. Tudor, a former Croatia and Juventus defender, has previously coached Hajduk Split, PAOK Thessaloniki, Karabukspor and Galatasaray.