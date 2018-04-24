Alfie's parents request transfer to Italy (3)

London, April 25 - Alfie Evans's parents are making a fresh legal request for the seriously ill toddler be transferred to an Italian hospital as the child continues to fight after his life support was withdrawn late on Monday. The announcement was made by the Christian Legal Centre, which is assisting Alfie's family, who have been granted an emergency hearing before a high court judge on the case. The Italian cabinet on Tuesday granted the British toddler, who has a serious brain condition, Italian citizenship in a bid to bring him to Italy and beat British court orders to let him die. Rome's Vatican-owned pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù has offered to treat the 23-month-old boy and his parents want an order preventing Alfie being taken from Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital to be lifted. Pope Francis appealed for Alfie and met his father last week.