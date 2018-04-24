London

Alfie's parents request transfer to Italy (3)

Cabinet grants toddler Italian citizenship

Alfie's parents request transfer to Italy (3)

London, April 25 - Alfie Evans's parents are making a fresh legal request for the seriously ill toddler be transferred to an Italian hospital as the child continues to fight after his life support was withdrawn late on Monday. The announcement was made by the Christian Legal Centre, which is assisting Alfie's family, who have been granted an emergency hearing before a high court judge on the case. The Italian cabinet on Tuesday granted the British toddler, who has a serious brain condition, Italian citizenship in a bid to bring him to Italy and beat British court orders to let him die. Rome's Vatican-owned pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù has offered to treat the 23-month-old boy and his parents want an order preventing Alfie being taken from Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital to be lifted. Pope Francis appealed for Alfie and met his father last week.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Incidente stradale, un morto in autostrada

Incidente stradale, un morto in autostrada

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Bramanti è caduto nella trappola di De Luca

Bramanti è caduto
nella trappola di De Luca

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33