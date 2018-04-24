Rome

German NGO's migrant-rescue ship stays impounded

Jugend Rettet's appeal to free Iuventa rejected by supreme court

Rome, April 24 - Jugend Rettet on Tuesday failed in a bid to get Italy's supreme Court of Cassation to release the Iuventa, a ship the German-based NGO uses for migrant search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean. The vessel was impounded in August 2017 in the Sicilian port of Trapani in relation to a probe into the alleged aiding of illegal migration via cooperation with human traffickers. "We are devastated by the Court's ruling of today," Jugend Rettet said via Twitter: "The IUVENTA will not be free! But we will fight for the right to rescue of people in distress at sea". Medical-aid NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also expressed "dismay". "This sends a worrying signal to #humanitarian organisations preventing #refugees and #migrants from drowning in #Mediterranean," MSF said. "Saving lives is not a crime!".

