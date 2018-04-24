Rome

PD exec will weigh OK to new direction - Martina (3)

Directorate may decide M5S hook-up says PD caretaker chief

Rome, April 24 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) executive will weigh whether to take a "new direction" and talk to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) about forming a possible government, PD caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Tuesday. "With a spirit of loyal collaboration, not hiding the differences and different starting points, also from a policy standpoint on essential issues, we vow to examine this possible course of work involving our leadership groups," he said after meeting with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico of the M5S, who has an exploratory mandate for an M5S-PD government. Martina said the national directorate "must be called to assess, examine, discuss and possibly deliberate a new course that involves us".

