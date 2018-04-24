Girl, 13, beaten by father for Instagram selfie (2)

Monza, April 24 - A 40-year-old Italian office worker was arrested near Monza Tuesday for domestic abuse against his wife and daughter. The man reportedly flew into a rage over an "inappropriate" selfie the girl posted on Instagram at the weekend. He allegedly kicked her, punched her in the face and cut her fingernails and tore out a belly-button piercing with a pair of shears. He allegedly also beat up his 40-year-old wife who had tried to defend the girl. The girl went to school on Monday having trued to cover up the signs of the violence but the man ordered his wife to go and get her back and then beat her again, with sticks, the police said. The mother fled to a friend's home and called the police.