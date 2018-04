If Di Maio closes to League, development for PD - Martina (2)

Rome, April 24 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Tuesday that it was a "development" for the centre-left group if 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio has closed off the option of forming a government with the rightwing, Euroskeptic League. Martina was speaking after consultations with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, who was given an exploratory mandate by President Sergio Mattarella on Monday to see if it is possible to form an M5S-PD government. Martina said the party's 'directorate' body will decide what to do.