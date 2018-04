Man gets 10 years for killing friend with punch in face

Siracusa, April 24 - A Sicilian laborer was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years in prison on appeal for killing a friend two years ago. Franco Iraci, 44, died after being punched in the face by Sebastiano Musso, also 44, during a dispute over a woman at a local bar on March 26, 2016. Initially Musso was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter.