'Ndrangheta links to 'rogue PD wing' - prosecutor (2)

Turin, April 24 - Piedmont Prosecutor General Francesco Saluzzo has said that there were alleged links between 'Ndrangheta boss Salvatore 'Giorgio' De Masi and a "rogue wing of the PD" - the centre-left Democratic Party. The allegation was made when Saluzzo was making his sentence requests in a second appeals trial linked to the Minotauro investigation into the presence of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia in the greater Turin area. He said this rogue group was made up of at least two Turin members of the party. The trial ended a few days ago with seven convictions. De Masi got a nine-year prison term. No PD members were charged in the Minotauro case.