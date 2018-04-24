Turin

'Ndrangheta links to 'rogue PD wing' - prosecutor (2)

No PD members charged in Minotauro case

'Ndrangheta links to 'rogue PD wing' - prosecutor (2)

Turin, April 24 - Piedmont Prosecutor General Francesco Saluzzo has said that there were alleged links between 'Ndrangheta boss Salvatore 'Giorgio' De Masi and a "rogue wing of the PD" - the centre-left Democratic Party. The allegation was made when Saluzzo was making his sentence requests in a second appeals trial linked to the Minotauro investigation into the presence of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia in the greater Turin area. He said this rogue group was made up of at least two Turin members of the party. The trial ended a few days ago with seven convictions. De Masi got a nine-year prison term. No PD members were charged in the Minotauro case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Bramanti è caduto nella trappola di De Luca

Bramanti è caduto
nella trappola di De Luca

di Lucio D'Amico

Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola

Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola

di Giusy Caminiti

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33