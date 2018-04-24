Rome

Salvini rejects premise of PD in government formation +RPT+

Says Italians' vote should be respected

Salvini rejects premise of PD in government formation +RPT+

(refiling corrected) (corrects 'thumbs-up' to thumbs-down', 3rd graf). Rome, April 21 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday rejected the Democratic Party (PD) as part of a possible government formation. Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico was given a mandate on Monday to explore a possible government between the PD and Fico's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). On Twitter, Salvini posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-down (RPT thumbs-down) accompanied by the tweet: "PD in the government? No, thank you. I will do everything I can so that the vote of the Italians is respected, from Rome and from Brussels. P.S. Coincidentally, the illegals are arriving again..."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Bramanti è caduto nella trappola di De Luca

Bramanti è caduto
nella trappola di De Luca

di Lucio D'Amico

Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola

Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola

di Giusy Caminiti

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33