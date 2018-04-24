Salvini rejects premise of PD in government formation +RPT+

(refiling corrected) (corrects 'thumbs-up' to thumbs-down', 3rd graf). Rome, April 21 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday rejected the Democratic Party (PD) as part of a possible government formation. Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico was given a mandate on Monday to explore a possible government between the PD and Fico's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). On Twitter, Salvini posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-down (RPT thumbs-down) accompanied by the tweet: "PD in the government? No, thank you. I will do everything I can so that the vote of the Italians is respected, from Rome and from Brussels. P.S. Coincidentally, the illegals are arriving again..."