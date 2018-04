Mediolanum's Irish unit in tax audit (3)

Milan, April 24 - Milan tax police on Tuesday notified Banca Mediolanum SpA's Irish-based unit Mediolanum International Funds Limited that it was contesting residence in Italy for the years 2010-2016. The potential taxes being contested, net of taxes already paid in Ireland, amount to some 544 million euros, the tax police said. The group has already contacted the authorities to furnish all clarifications needed on the case, Mediolanum said. photo: Mediolanum chief Ennio Doris