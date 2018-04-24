10 regions under required vaccine standards (4)

Rome, April 24 - Vaccine cover is improving in Italy after 10 vaccinations were made compulsory for school entry but 10 Italian regions are still under the required standard, the health ministry said Tuesday. Eleven out of 21 Italian regions have reached the goal of immunizing at least 95% of their newborn children, the report said. But the national figure is slightly lower, at 94.%%, pulled down by traditionally 'skeptical' areas like Bolzano, but also by Friuli and Sicily, the report said. Vaccinations against measles were 4% up across Italy but half the regions were behind on the polio vaccinations, the report said. photo: Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin