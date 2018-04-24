Rome

10 regions under required vaccine standards (4)

Measles vaccination 4% up but polio vaccination flagging

10 regions under required vaccine standards (4)

Rome, April 24 - Vaccine cover is improving in Italy after 10 vaccinations were made compulsory for school entry but 10 Italian regions are still under the required standard, the health ministry said Tuesday. Eleven out of 21 Italian regions have reached the goal of immunizing at least 95% of their newborn children, the report said. But the national figure is slightly lower, at 94.%%, pulled down by traditionally 'skeptical' areas like Bolzano, but also by Friuli and Sicily, the report said. Vaccinations against measles were 4% up across Italy but half the regions were behind on the polio vaccinations, the report said. photo: Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Non paga il conto in hotel di lusso 21enne nei guai

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Bramanti è caduto nella trappola di De Luca

Bramanti è caduto
nella trappola di De Luca

di Lucio D'Amico

Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola

Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola

di Giusy Caminiti

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore

di Luigi Cristaldi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33