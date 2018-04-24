Rome

Rome Jews say won't take part in Liberation Day march (3)

ANPI 'hasn't taken stance against Palestinian groups'

Rome, April 24 - Rome's Jewish community said Tuesday it would not take part in a Liberation Day march with partisans' association ANPI Wednesday accusing ANPI of not taking a clear stance against Palestinian groups who said they would attend waving Palestinian flags and wearing the keffiyeh. "The ANPI, despite the agreements, did not decide to take a definitive stance about the organised presence of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian associations with symbols extraneous to the spirit of April 25," the community said in a statement. Instead of attending the march, the Jewish community will pay a visit to the site of WWII massacre the Ardeatine Caves and then to the site of Rome's Nazi HQ in Via Tasso, now a museum, the community said.

