Rome Jews say won't take part in Liberation Day march (3)

Rome
24/04/2018
Rome, April 24 - Rome's Jewish community said Tuesday it would not take part in a Liberation Day march with partisans' association ANPI Wednesday accusing ANPI of not taking a clear stance against Palestinian groups who said they would attend waving Palestinian flags and wearing the keffiyeh. "The ANPI, despite the agreements, did not decide to take a definitive stance about the organised presence of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian associations with symbols extraneous to the spirit of April 25," the community said in a statement. Instead of attending the march, the Jewish community will pay a visit to the site of WWII massacre the Ardeatine Caves and then to the site of Rome's Nazi HQ in Via Tasso, now a museum, the community said.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Bramanti è caduto
nella trappola di De Luca
di Lucio D'Amico
Studente accoltellato davanti alla scuola
di Giusy Caminiti
A 70 anni in cerca di effusioni muore sulla strada dell'amore
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online