Binda gets life for Macchi murder (3)

Varese, April 24 - Italian man Stefano Binda got life imprisonment Tuesday for the January 1987 murder of Varese student Lidia Macchi in a wood near Varese. Macchi was stabbed 29 times in the wood at Cittiglio. In January forensic experts told a judge that four hairs belonging to an unknown person were found on Macchi's body when it was exhumed in March 2016. They said the hairs did not belong to the victim or the accused, Binda.