3 men extradited from Germany

Rome, April 24 - Three fugitive Italian criminals were extradited back to Italy from Germany on Tuesday. Simone De Luca, 26, from Cinquefrondi near Reggio Calabria, Salvatore Sortino, 30, from Agrigento and Sebastiano Platania, 60, from Catania, face a range of charges. De Luca has been charged with armed robbery, Sortino with extortion and Platania with aggravated and continued sexual violence.