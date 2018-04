Six nabbed for extortion near Messina (2)

Messina, April 24 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested six men for suspected extortion near Messina in Sicily. The six are suspected members of Cosa Nostra, police said. They were named as Maurizio and Santino Calabrò, Giuseppe Giacomo, Alessandro La Boccetta, Angelo Crisafi (already in jail), and Beniamino Cirillo, also already jailed for other crimes. Police said the operation began in 2014.