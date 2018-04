Bolloré nabbed for corruption (3)

Brussels, April 24 - Vincent Bollorè, the French financier whose Vivendi media company has a majority stake in Italian telecoms giant TIM and whose Bolloré group is second biggest shareholder in Italian merchant bank Mediobanca, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bribing foreign public officials in a case linked to port concessions in Togo and Guinea, Le Monde online reported. Bolloré, 66, is being questioned at Nanterre. The Bolloré group denied all "irregularities" in Africa allegedly committed by its SDV Afrique unit and promised "complete transparency" with the investigation.