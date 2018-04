Six minors nabbed for 21 robberies (2)

Monza, April 24 - Eight youths including six minors were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of staging 21 robberies in the Brianza area north of Milan, some of them with knives and handguns, police said. The teen gang committed their crimes near rail stations and bus stops or on trains, police said. The minors were said to be one Italian, two Moroccans, two Romanians and an Egyptian. Their victims were fellow minors. One was taken to hospital with bruising, while another was 'kidnapped' after getting off a train and forced to take out 1,000 euros from various ATMs.