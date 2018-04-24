'Igor the Russian' indictment requested (3)

Bologna, April 24 - Bologna prosecutors on Monday requested the indictment of Norbert Feher aka 'Igor the Russian', a Serbian national charged with the murders of barman Davide Fabbri and aid worker Valerio Verri near Bologna and Ferrara in April last year. Feher is in jail in Zaragoza in Spain where he has been indicted for another three murders committed before he was arrested there in December. Italian prosecutors last month began questioning Feher in a jail in Zaragoza. Feher alias Igor Vaclavic confessed to two murders in Italy and three in Spain before a Spanish magistrate in mid-December. But he refused to answer Italian prosecutors' questions, exercising his right to remain silent. Police said he looked as if he had put on a lot of weight and had a long beard. Prosecutors said "we will put him on trial very shortly. "It will probably be a fast-track trial, via video-conference." Feher, 36, was captured December 15 after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. Feher, who was born in Serbia in 1981, said he had used 18 different identities in eight States. He said he arrived in Spain in September and agreed to be tried in Italy for the crimes he is accused of there. Spain has said he will not be extradited to Italy until he has answered for the crimes he committed in Spain.