Consumer, business confidence down (3)

Rome, April 24 - Consumer and business confidence in Italy fell in April, ISTAT said Tuesday. The consumer confidence index fell from 117.5 to 117.1 points and the business confidence index fell from 105.9 to 105.1, the statistics agency said. There was a "marked worsening of the expectations from manufacturing orders," ISTAT said. But the economic climate and the prospects for the future maintaine da "slightly positive" outlook, it said.