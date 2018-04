War weapons seized in Friuli (3)

Gorizia, April 24 - Italian police on Tuesday seized a large arms cache from a vehicle coming from Slovenia. They said a large amount of war weapons had been seized, including two Skorpio machine pistols, six Kalashnikovs, one .22 calibre rifle, a sawn-off shotgun, sights for a high-precision rifle, and ammunition for all these weapons. The Bosnian citizen driving the vehicle was arrested. The weapons were reportedly headed for Barcelona, police said after finding relevant papers.