Talk to M5S 'without prejudice' - Franceschini (2)

Rome, April 24 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) should talk to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) about forming a new government "without prejudice", PD heavyweight and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a newspaper interview Tuesday. The M5S's Lower House Speaker, Roberto Fico, on Monday received an exploratory mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to sound out the possibility of a government between the M5S and the PD, which have been traditional opponents. The majority of the PD, loyal to ex-premier and former leader Matteo Renzi, are against all talk of an alliance. But Franceschini told La Repubblica that the PD has the "obligation" to talk to the M5S "without prejudice", keeping the party "united" starting with its "most influential" leader, Renzi. Renzi quit after the PD slumped to its worst-ever showing, 18%, in the March 4 general election - where the M5s became the biggest single party with 32% and the centre right with 37% the biggest coalition. Franceschini told La Repubblica that the PD must "go and see the (M5S) papers" and assess the feasibility of a government-formation accord. As for the possibility of accepting M5S leader Luigi Di Maio as premier, Franceschini stressed to the Rome daily "let's take it gradually". He said "let's see the programmes and also how we might achieve an agreement". Now that the country has been "saved from a populist and sovereignist government" after a possible M5S alliance with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League of Matteo Salvini was scotched, Franceschini said, "the mandate for Fico puts a new question to the PD". He said "we are called to a trial of responsibility" and urged the party to "put its proposals into the field, as (caretaker leader Maurizio) Martina has done" with three proposals on poverty, families and work. photo: Franceschini (R) with Martina