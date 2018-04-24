Ready to talk with M5S - Marcucci (4)

Rome, April 24 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is ready to talk to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) about forming a government, PD Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci said Tuesday. "It seems difficult, they would have to renege on much of their electoral programme, and they would lose MPs," he cautioned. "But if there was an availability on all the programmatic front we would go and listen," he said, asking whether Lower House Whip Roberto Fico was now the M5S premier candidate instead of leader Luigi Di Maio. Fico on Monday got an exploratory M5S-PD government-formation mandate from President Sergio Mattarella. Marcucci added: "I'm not optimistic but surprises are possible".