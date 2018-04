Alfie still breathing but help soon - dad (3)

London, April 24 - Terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans is still breathing but will need "help" to continue to do so "in a couple of hours", his father Tom told the media Tuesday. This was not what doctors had expected, he said outside a Liverpool hospital. "They said he was suffering but instead he is not suffering even without the respirator," said Tom Evans. He added that Alfie had not had water or food for six hours but was then hydrated by medics. Alfie's mother Kate James is sleeping with him, Tom Evans said.