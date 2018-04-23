Man puts electric collar on puppy to stop it barking

Grosseto
23/04/2018
Grosseto, April 23 - A man put an electric collar on a four-month-old puppy and gave it shocks to stop it barking, sources said Monday. The man was reported by residents of Marsiliana for mistreating the German short-haired pointer. Police immediately removed the collar from the animal, which was said to be in a clear state of shock.
