United Liberation Day march at risk - Rome Jews (4)

Rome, April 23 - A united Liberation Day march on Wednesday is at risk unless the partisans association ANPI and the Rome city council take a "clear position on the announced presence of organised groups with Palestinian flags and keffiyehs", Rome's Jewish community said Monday. "Without a clear stance by ANPI and the Campidoglio...the deal on a united march on April 25 will be KO'd," they said. Rome's Palestinian community has said it will march on April 25 "with keffiyehs and Palestinian flags". The Jewish community went on to ask the ANPI to exclude the Palestinians from the march.