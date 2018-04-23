Fico gets mandate to explore M5S-PD deal (5)

Rome, April 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday handed Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico an exploratory mandate to explore the possibility of a government-formation deal between his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left democratic Party (PD) - a deal that was immediately rejected by PD Chair Matteo Orfini. Mattarella gave Fico until Thursday to report back on the possibility of an M5S-PD government. "The president of the Republic conferred on House Speaker Roberto Fico the task of verifying an agreement for a parliamentary majority between the 5-Star Movement and the PD to constitute a government," said presidency Secretary-General Ugo Zampetti after talks between Mattarella and Fico. Fico said would "start work straight away" on his mandate. "In my view the fundamental point is to start from the issues that interest the country and the programme for the country's interest", he said. Asked if he felt a sense of responsibility after receiving the mandate, Fico replied "certainly". Fico went on to see Premier Paolo Gentiloni, a leading member of the PD. Orfini, the PD chair, said the PD "was, is and will remain" alternative to the M5S, scotching chances for a deal. "We will obviously listen to Fico with respect and attention, with respect both for him and the function he represents," said Orfini. "But my opinion remains that of the previous days: we were, we are and we will remain alternative to the Five Stars for political culture, programmes and ideas of democracy. "Therefore the conditions for a political accord between the PD and the M5S do no exist. "We have always said that and we reiterate it on the merits of the case". On Friday Mattarella said he was taking two days to reflect after Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati failed to make a breakthrough last week with an exploratory mandate he gave her. Casellati's mandate involved verifying the possibility of forming a government made up of the centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the M5S, the biggest single party in the new parliament. But the M5S reiterated that it was against forming a government with the centre right as a whole and was only willing to hold talks with the League, not with its alliance partners - Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. The PD is reeling after recording its worse-ever showing in last month's inconclusive vote, which prompted the resignation of leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, and has said it will be in the opposition in the new parliament. However, PD minority leaders have come out against caretaker leader Maurizio Martina's insistence on respecting Renzi's call to opposition. Most of the party is still loyal to Renzi, who is now just a plain Senator.