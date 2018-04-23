Soccer: Salah fantastic says Klopp

Liverpool

Liverpool, April 23 - Newly crowned PFA player of the year Mohammed Salah is "fantastic" after a 41-goal season so far, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Monday, noting that the ex-Roma man "is now playing for us". Klopp said both Liverpool and Roma deserved to be in the Champions League semi-final, whose first leg is at Anfield Tuesday night.

