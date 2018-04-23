Fico gets mandate to explore M5S-PD deal

Rome, April 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday handed Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico an exploratory mandate to explore the possibility of a government-formation deal between his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left democratic Party (PD). Mattarella gave Fico until Thursday to report back on the possibility of an M5S-PD government. "The president of the Republic conferred on House Speaker Roberto Fico the task of verifying an agreement for a parliamentary majority between the 5-Star Movement and the PD to constitute a government," said presidency Secretary-General Ugo Zampetti after talks between Mattarella and Fico. Fico said would "start work straight away" on his mandate. "In my view the fundamental point is to start from the issues that interest the country and the programme for the country's interest", he saisd.