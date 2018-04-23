Rome

Fico gets mandate for M5S-PD deal (3)

House Speaker to report back by Thursday

Rome, April 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday handed Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico an exploratory mandate to explore the possibility of a government-formation deal between his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left democratic Party (PD). Mattarella gave Fico until Thursday to report back on the possibility of an M5S-PD government. "The president of the REpublic conferred on House Speaker Roberto Fico the task of verifying an agreement for a parliamentary majority between the 5-Star Movement and the PD to constitute a government," said presidency Secretary-General Ugo Zampetti after talks between Mattarella and Fico.

