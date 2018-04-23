United Liberation Day march at risk - Rome Jews (3)

Rome

Rome, April 23 - A united Liberation Day march on Wednesday is at risk unless the partisans association ANPI and the Rome city council take a "clear position on the announced presence of organised groups with Palestinian flags and keffiyehs", Rome's Jewish community said Monday. "Without a clear stance by ANPI and the Campidoglio...the deal on a united march on April 25 will be KO'd," they said. Rome's Palestinian community has said it will march on April 25 "with keffiyehs and Palestinian flags".

