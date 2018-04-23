Teenager who beat up classmate in video apologizes (3)

Lecce

Alarming rise in student violence across Italy

Lecce, April 23 - A student from the Fermi technical institute in the southern Italian city of Lecce has apologized after being videotaped kicking and threatening his 17-year-old classmate. The incident is the latest in a spate of alarming cases of bullying including several in which teachers are the victims. The director of the institute, Giuseppe Russo, said that the boy had apologized after the video went viral. Last week a secondary-school student in Velletri near Rome threatened to dissolve a teacher in acid and six students were put under investigation for allegedly bullying a high-school teacher in Lucca in Tuscany.

