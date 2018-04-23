Rialto Bridge bomb planners found guilty (3)

Venice, April 23 - A judge on Monday found three Kosovars who had been planning to bomb Venice's Rialto Bridge guilty of terrorism. Arjan Babaj, 28, got five years while his co-plotters Dake Haziraj (27) and Fisnik Bekaj (25) got four years each. All three will be deported once they have served their time. The three, plus a minor already sentenced to four years eight months, worked as waiters in Venice. They met a stone's throw from St Mark's Square to study ISIS and war techniques, preliminary hearings judge Massimo Vicinanza said.