4 nabbed for Briancon anti-Fascist march (4)

4 nabbed for Briancon anti-Fascist march

Protested agst Generation Identitaire's migrant blockade

Turin, April 23 - French police on Monday arrested four Italians for an anti-Fascist march that started in Italy and ended near Briancon Sunday, judicial sources said. The marchers were protesting against an anti-migrant blockade by French far-right group Generation Identitaire, the sources said. Those arrested are linked to the world of the 'antagonists', an Italian term that refers to young anticapitalists, anti-globalists, anarchists and anti-Fascists from so-called 'social centre' leftist squats, sources said. Sources told ANSA that the four are three men and a woman. They were stopped for identification, the sources said. One is reportedly an anarchist from Cagliari and another is lnked to the Turin social centre Askatasuna.

