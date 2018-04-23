Lecce

Student bullied in front of teacher (3)

Lawyer asks for 'protected questioning'

Student bullied in front of teacher (3)

Lecce, April 23 - A 17-year-old boy allegedly beaten black-and-blue by bullies over months in Lecce was also bullied in the presence of teachers, his lawyer said Monday. The student, said to be psychologically fragile, was the victim of "continual episodes of bullying, sometimes marked by bruising, episodes that often lasted the entire morning and in one case in front of a teacher in the class," said Giovanni Montagna. Montagna said he would ask that his client be offered "protective questioning". The bullying was filmed and the videos posted on social media. Italy has seen a spate of bullying episodes and attacks on teachers by students and parents.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Anziano vittima di una colf

Anziano vittima di una colf

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33