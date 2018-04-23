Student bullied in front of teacher (3)

Lecce, April 23 - A 17-year-old boy allegedly beaten black-and-blue by bullies over months in Lecce was also bullied in the presence of teachers, his lawyer said Monday. The student, said to be psychologically fragile, was the victim of "continual episodes of bullying, sometimes marked by bruising, episodes that often lasted the entire morning and in one case in front of a teacher in the class," said Giovanni Montagna. Montagna said he would ask that his client be offered "protective questioning". The bullying was filmed and the videos posted on social media. Italy has seen a spate of bullying episodes and attacks on teachers by students and parents.