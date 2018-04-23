Chechen foreign fighter convicted of terror charges (2)

Bari

Bari, April 23 - A Bari judge on Monday convicted a 38-year-old Chechen of terrorism charges at the end of a fast-track trial and sentenced him to five years in jail. Eli Bombataliev, who was arrested in Foggia in July 2017, was found guilty of Islamist international terrorism and jihad instigation. Bombataliev, allegedly part of an ISIS group that killed 19 people in the Chechen capital Grozny in 2014, was set to travel to Belgium to stage a terror attack when he was arrested. He was caught on a wiretap saying he was "ready" to carry out a suicide attack, police said. His wife, 49,-year-old Russian Marina Kachmazova, and two 20-something Albanian brothers, Orkid and Lusien Mustaqi, said to be part of his terror group, were deported last year.

