Turin

Lesbians' son registered in Turin (4)

Legislative first after Appendino said she would force the issue

Lesbians' son registered in Turin (4)

Turin, April 23 - In a legislative first, Turin city council on Monday registered in the city's births and deaths registry the son of a lesbian couple who had the boy in Italy after artificial insemination in Denmark. The move came in the wake of last week's refusal by the registry to register the child saying there was a legislative vacuum, and Mayor Chiara Appendino's subsequent pledge to "force the issue". It is the first birth recognition of a child of a same-sex couple in Italy. "We have written a page of history," said Appendino. She said she hoped to have started the process of bringing the law into line with the "evolution of civic society". Niccolò Pietri is the son of Chiara Foglietta, deputy Democratic Party (PD) whip on the city council, and her partner Micaela Ghisleni, a bioethicist.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Anziano vittima di una colf

Anziano vittima di una colf

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33