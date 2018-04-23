Brussels

EU opens State-aid probe into Alitalia bridge loan (3)

May be illegal State aid says EC

EU opens State-aid probe into Alitalia bridge loan (3)

Brussels, April 23 - The European Commission on Monday opened a probe to see if the 900-million euro bridge loan granted to Alitalia by the Italian state constitutes prohibited State aid to industry, sources said. Brussels "at the moment is of the view that the State loan might constitute State aid," a statement said. The EC fears that "the duration of the loan, which goes from May 2017 at least until December 2018, surpasses the maximum duration of six months envisaged by the guidelines on rescue loans," and that the loan is not limited to the minimum allowed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Anziano vittima di una colf

Anziano vittima di una colf

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33