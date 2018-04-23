EU opens State-aid probe into Alitalia bridge loan (3)

Brussels, April 23 - The European Commission on Monday opened a probe to see if the 900-million euro bridge loan granted to Alitalia by the Italian state constitutes prohibited State aid to industry, sources said. Brussels "at the moment is of the view that the State loan might constitute State aid," a statement said. The EC fears that "the duration of the loan, which goes from May 2017 at least until December 2018, surpasses the maximum duration of six months envisaged by the guidelines on rescue loans," and that the loan is not limited to the minimum allowed.