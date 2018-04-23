Centre right growing Berlusconi says after Molise win (3)

Rome
23/04/2018
Rome, April 23 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said "our coalition is growing in a major way" after the coalition featuring FI and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League of Matteo Salvini won regional elections in Molise Sunday. Berlusconi also hailed the fact that, unlike at the national level in the March 4 general election, FI had kept ahead of the League at the regional level. "Inside the centre right Forza Italia is confirmed as the first ticket," he said. On a partial count, FI got 9.4% of the vote in the southern region and the League 8.3%. This compared with 14% and 17.%% respectively in the general election, which crowned Salvini as new centre-right leader supplanting long-time chief Berlusconi.
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online