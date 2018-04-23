Centre right growing Berlusconi says after Molise win (3)

Rome, April 23 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said "our coalition is growing in a major way" after the coalition featuring FI and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League of Matteo Salvini won regional elections in Molise Sunday. Berlusconi also hailed the fact that, unlike at the national level in the March 4 general election, FI had kept ahead of the League at the regional level. "Inside the centre right Forza Italia is confirmed as the first ticket," he said. On a partial count, FI got 9.4% of the vote in the southern region and the League 8.3%. This compared with 14% and 17.%% respectively in the general election, which crowned Salvini as new centre-right leader supplanting long-time chief Berlusconi.